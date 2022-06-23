f Downtown Boulder names new community advisory board

BOULDER — Downtown Boulder Partnership has named 12 people to the 2022-23 Community Advisory Board, which will advise and collaborate on programs “through a justice, diversity, equity and inclusion lens.”

In a press statement, the partnership said that Ingrid Castro-Campos, Soledad Diaz, Kristine Edwards, Andrew Espinosa, Brad Hugunin, Joseph Jimenez, Angie Jeffords, Mariel Kramer, Carey Mason, Ben O’Meara, Anita Speirs and Bridger Tomlin will take positions on the advisory board.

The original advisory board cohort, established in 2021, ended its work with recommendations about how to improve justice and inclusionary work in the downtown.

“The recommendations developed last year are strong and deep — now the challenge begins of integrating these recommendations into various conversations happening within downtown Boulder,” Soledad Diaz, advisory board chair, said in a written statement. “One of the most valuable takeaways from the CAB so far has been the importance of viewing downtown events and communication through a JEDI lens. There need to be voices at the table to plant a seed into every conversation about inclusivity.”

This year’s cohort will build on conversations that already have occurred and implement recommendations. “The development of the CAB has been a step forward for downtown Boulder to begin more in depth conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion; now the conversation and resulting actions must continue with this new cohort,” said Chip, Downtown Boulder’s CEO. “We are especially excited about and eager to incorporate the CAB’s perspective into downtown’s five year vision plan, with JEDI at the core of our process.”