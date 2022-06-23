ColdQuanta, LocatorX put finishing touches on solid-state miniature atomic clock 

BOULDER — Quantum-technology company ColdQuanta Inc. and Atlanta-based LocatorX Inc. have formed a strategic partnership under which the Boulder firm will assist LocatorX in the final stages of development of the solid-state miniature atomic clock (SMAC).

When combined with CQ technology, “the device will provide a high value solution to address common challenges such as clock drift, jamming resistance, radio silence management, signal acquisition speed and a reduction in code validity interval,” according to a company news release.

LocatorX has licensed the SMAC technology from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

“We are in a period where global instabilities are accelerating the demand for highly accurate atomic clocks that can be used across a wide variety of critical applications,” CQ president Chester Kennedy said in the release. “Under the agreement, ColdQuanta will offer the U.S. government access to a unique combination of global innovation that combines the novel concepts of the original Oxford-based SMAC with the proven knowledge base of ColdQuanta’s team. When combined with ColdQuanta’s extensive portfolio of advanced clocks, the LocatorX device will unlock a variety of high value applications.”