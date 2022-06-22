f
Hirsh Precision brings on new COO

BOULDER — Hirsh Precision Products Inc., a manufacturer for the aerospace, medical device and scientific sectors, has named Patrick Tarvin as the company’s new chief operating officer. 

Tarvin has more than 35 years of manufacturing experience as an engineer, plant manager and executive  supporting advanced industries. 

“We are excited and grateful to welcome Patrick to our team. Manufacturing is a critical aspect of  society’s long-term welfare, and today the manufacturing industry needs experienced leaders to devote  their time and hard-won lessons learned to strengthening and accelerating the progress of modern and  innovative companies. We are grateful that Patrick is answering that call in a big way at Hirsh Precision  and look forward to what this means for our customers and our team members,” Peter Doyle, president and CEO, said in a written statement. 

Hirsh Precision recently expanded into a new 65,000-square-foot facility in Frederick and invested in new machining and automation technology. 

“Hirsh Precision customers are growing, and they expect and require Hirsh Precision to grow with them,  so a big part of my focus is to optimize the facility and the extensive investment we’ve made in new  equipment, people, and automation to meet our customer’s objectives through growth, precision, and  quality,” Tarvin said.  

Tarvin will be charged with maintaining and improving the company’s on-time delivery rate, developing  the company’s workforce from the Denver-Boulder talent hub, implementing digital solutions, and further developing the  team’s Industry 4.0 and technical solutions, the statement said.

