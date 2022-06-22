California investor boosts Boulder biotech real estate holdings
BOULDER — California office and industrial real estate investor SteelWave LLC, which bought the Medtronic Inc. campus in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood in early 2022, has dipped its toe into the Boulder biotechnology property scene again with the purchase of a three-building Wilderness Place campus that’s home to disease-diagnostics firm Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX).
Aero-Tech Investments LLC, a Boulder-registered company that owned the properties at 2950, 2970 and 2990 Wilderness Place, sold the 75,600-square-foot facility to Wilderness LS LLC, a holding company registered to the San Mateo, California, address of SteelWave for a tad less than $40 million, Boulder County public records show.
“Located in one of the most desirable locations in Boulder, this three-building life science campus will undergo a significant repositioning, converting to a Class A creative life science campus providing users with an innovative environment for the imaginative,” SteelWave’s website said. “The enhancements to the campus include life science infrastructure upgrades, a cosmetic overhaul to the interior, exterior, and signage. A bike room and showers will be added so users can enjoy the many trails surrounding the campus connecting people to nature. In addition, spec and lab-ready space will be built out to accommodate immediate demand along with large blocks of space available in 2023 with anticipated tenant move outs.”
