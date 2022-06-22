Brickell Biotech to hold special shareholders’ meeting to avoid delisting
BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) will hold a special shareholders’ meeting on June 30 as the company tries to avoid delisting from the Nasdaq, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
At the meeting, shareholders will vote whether to approve a reverse stock split at a ratio between 1-for-10 and 1-for-45 as the company attempts to bring its stock price back above $1 per share and back into compliance with the bid price rule.
Brickell first received a delisting notice on June 16, 2021, for violating the bid price rule — its common stock had traded below $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The company had 180 days to regain compliance with the rule. When it was unable to do that, it received a 180-day extension. That extension expired last week with Brickell’s stock still trading under $1.
Brickell stock closed Wednesday at 12 cents per share.
BOULDER — Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) will hold a special shareholders’ meeting on June 30 as the company tries to avoid delisting from the Nasdaq, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
At the meeting, shareholders will vote whether to approve a reverse stock split at a ratio between 1-for-10 and 1-for-45 as the company attempts to bring its stock price back above $1 per share and back into compliance with the bid price rule.
Brickell first received a delisting notice on June 16, 2021, for violating the bid price rule — its common stock had traded below…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.