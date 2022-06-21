f
Energy, Utilities & Water  June 21, 2022

State universities working to design small nuclear generators

GOLDEN — Federal grants are helping propel work at Colorado School of Mines and the University of Colorado to create mini nuclear power plants capable of powering neighborhoods and small communities — even space operations.

The Denver Post reported that the work has become more important because of threats to hydroelectric power plants on declining reservoirs fed by the Colorado River. 

The nuclear plants under design are small enough to fit on a semi truck.

