f Medtronic, Can’d Aid donate bikes, skateboards, art kits

Longmont-based Oskar Blues Brewery’s CAN’D Aid Foundation and Medtronic Inc., a medical-device maker with a major Boulder County presence, are partnering to provide hundreds of kids with bikes, skateboards and art kits.

The donations will benefit a host of local groups and schools, such as:

Columbine Elementary School.

Mapleton Early Childhood Center.

Realities for Children.

A Precious Child.

Out Boulder County.

“Children on average get seven hours of screen time per day and only one in five gets the daily recommended amount of exercise. At a time when our nation’s youth are experiencing extreme levels of anxiety, depression and mental health issues, Can’d Aid’s programs, which give children the tools they need to live healthy lives and foster creativity, combat these troubling statistics and serve underserved and at-risk children across the country,” the nonprofit group said in a prepared statement.