CSU Global appoints new vice president of student and faculty operations
FORT COLLINS — A familiar face will take over as Colorado State University Global’s new vice president of student and faculty operations. Angela Hernquist, who has worked with the university since 2014, moved to her new position effective June 1.
CSU Global president Pamela Toney announced Hernquist’s appointment June 21, pointing to her experience and the university’s focus on students and faculty
“With more than eight years of experience at CSU Global, Dr. Hernquist is passionate about helping our students receive the best possible educational experience. She truly understands the support and resources students need to be successful, and we are honored to have her take on this executive position,” Toney said in a statement.
Hernquist holds a PhD in higher education leadership from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Hernquist began her career with CSU Global as the university’s associate director of faculty operations and has served in multiple interim positions before landing in this new role. In a statement, Hernquist emphasized her focus on helping non-traditional students succeed.
“I look forward to continuing to elevate CSU Global’s offerings for these students and supporting our dedicated faculty,” Hernquist said.
The vice president of student and faculty operations focuses on student life and success at CSU Global through services such as tutoring and academic advising.
