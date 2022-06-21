Colorado bankruptcies decline 31% in May

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 30.9% in May compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a pattern of declines seen throughout 2021 and thus far in 2022.

Filings also dropped in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties compared with the year-ago period, with only Broomfield County recording a slight uptick.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 446 bankruptcy filings in May, compared with 646 in May 2021.

Year to date, the state has recorded 1,960 bankruptcy filings, compared with 2,971 in the first five months of 2021, down 34%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: