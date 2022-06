f America’s highest looping roller coaster to open

GLENWOOD SPRINGS —- An attraction billed as “America’s highest looping roller coaster” will open in July in Glenwood Springs at 7,160 feet above sea level.

It will be at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and will be called “Defiance,” according to a report in OutThere Colorado. The ride will feature speed — 56 miles per hour — along with loops and free falls.