Technology  June 20, 2022

Ex-IBM math sciences leader joins ColdQuanta

BOULDER — Boulder-based quantum-technology company ColdQuanta Inc. has hired Bob Sutor, who previously worked for IBM Research, as vice president of corporate development. 

Sutor was the IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) division’s vice president of mathematical sciences.

“Bob has earned an international reputation as a thought leader in emerging technologies by translating highly technical topics so they can be easily understood and used by businesses, influencers, governments and more,” CQ CEO Scott Faris said in a prepared statement. “Bob has a demonstrated ability to transform companies and industries on the cutting edge of technology and will serve as a visionary leader for ColdQuanta as we enter the company’s next stage of growth.”

Sutor is the author of the quantum-computing book “Dancing with Qubits” and the coding book “Dancing with Python.”

