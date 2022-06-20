Developer seeks changes to Delo West plan

LOUISVILLE — The Denver-based developer already approved to build multi-family housing in the Downtown East Louisville neighborhood, also known as Delo, is attempting to amend its plans and increase the number of rental units.

LCP Delo LLC, a holding company operated by developer Littleton Capital Partners, is set to go before the Louisville Planning Commission on Thursday in an effort to move its Delo West project, which includes 66 units of multifamily housing and approximately 1,575 square feet of commercial space, closer to the finish line.

City officials have already given the go-ahead for LCP to build a planned unit development with a single 33-unit apartment building and eight live-work townhomes units on the nearly two-acre parcel on the southeast corner of Griffith and Cannon streets.

However, “LCP is seeking to amend the PUD in order [to] match market demand with community needs for additional rental housing, while also achieving the neighborhood’s mixed-use zoning objectives through the construction of a free-standing commercial building,” the company said in a memo to Louisville planners.

LCP “believes the currently entitled live-work townhomes are not a viable use, and that additional market-rate and affordable-rate apartments will better serve housing demand in the city,” the memo said. “Not only will apartments provide housing to a greater number of community members, but the use is also more feasible from a constructability and marketability standpoint compared to live-work townhomes.”

The developer expects that the commercial space will house health and fitness businesses, food-service establishments, retail shops or professional offices.

Thursday’s hearing is a continuation of a June 9 Louisville Planning Commission meeting during which concerns were raised about traffic and drainage.

According to planning memos, LCP expects the amended project to generate 532 weekday trips.

“Generally, the site is draining in an acceptable manner, however minor changes are

required to this plan,” planners wrote. Louisville officials could make a PUD-amendment approval contingent on these minor changes.