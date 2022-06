f Dehydrated food startup plans to increase production

DURANGO — A dehydrated food startup plans to ramp up production by five times and establish a retail outlet on Main Avenue in Durango.

The Durango Herald reported that Farm to Summit plan to open their business at 2800 Main Ave., where they’ll have space to expand processing, dehydrating and packaging meals that can be shipped to backpackers and other outdoor enthusiasts around the country.