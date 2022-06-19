QuikTrip opens first store in state
FIRESTONE — QuikTrip Corp., which said in 2021 that it would be entering the Colorado marketplace with 70 convenience stores, has opened its first Colorado location in Firestone.
QuikTrip, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has a presence in 15 other states in the Southwest, Midwest and Southeast.
The Firestone location, which opened Thursday, is at 3979 Colorado Highway 119.
“We are excited to introduce QuikTrip in Colorado. We look forward to bringing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said in a press statement. “By entering this new market, this allows us to create
meaningful connections with our new local customers in the Denver metro area and serve travelers in this busy part of the country.”
The Firestone store will include QT’s full line of snacks, including coffee, tea, and grab-and-go items, the press statement said. The store also will offer made-to-order food from the QT Kitchen.
QT donates 5% of its annual net profits to charitable organizations, the statement said.
FIRESTONE — QuikTrip Corp., which said in 2021 that it would be entering the Colorado marketplace with 70 convenience stores, has opened its first Colorado location in Firestone.
QuikTrip, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has a presence in 15 other states in the Southwest, Midwest and Southeast.
The Firestone location, which opened Thursday, is at 3979 Colorado Highway 119.
“We are excited to introduce QuikTrip in Colorado. We look forward to bringing our unique QuikTrip brand and culture to our new community,” Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager, said in a press statement. “By entering this new market, this allows us to create
meaningful…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
40% Off Annual Membership
Now Only $65 (Normally $108)
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.