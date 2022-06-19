f Larimer Boys & Girls Clubs receive county workforce grant

LARIMER COUNTY — The Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development department has provided the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County with a $149,915 workforce innovation grant.

According to information from the clubs, the nonprofit will use the money to expand workforce development opportunities for youth in the county by revitalizing the junior staff program for youth ages 16-18 and by offering paid internships for young professionals.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clubs offered a junior staff program for youth already attending club regularly. Youth were taught job-seeking skills such as resume writing and interviewing, as well as on-the-job skills, including group management, food service, and basic building maintenance, the clubs said.

The clubs also will introduce a paid internship program for those in advanced degree programs or those interested in youth development careers.