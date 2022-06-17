f
 June 17, 2022

May hotel occupancy continues rise with best month so far

With summer yet to arrive, the weather and hotel occupancy are beginning to heat up.

Lodging numbers from the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association show that statewide, 66.3% of hotel rooms were booked during the month of May, the highest percentage so far this year. 

Boulder and the U.S. Highway 36 corridor hewed to the statewide average with 65.9% and 66.2% occupancy, respectively, at average daily rates of $229.66 in Boulder and $171.05 along U.S. 36.

Other areas of the Northern Colorado region, for the most part, exceeded the state average.

Longmont’s hotels were 75.4% full, with an average daily rate of $134.62.

Loveland lodging facilities came in at 72.9% occupied for May, with an average daily rate of $134.73.

Close behind was Greeley, with an occupancy of 72.8% and rate of $99.52.

Fort Collins hotels were 64.4% occupied and had an average daily rate of $155.04.

Estes Park hotels, just on the cusp of their peak season, were 54.7% occupied, with an average rate of $170.28.

Perhaps foreshadowing the summer tourist season, Denver International Airport lodging was the highest in the state at 81.7% — an indicator of renewed travel. Year to date a year ago, just 61% of hotel rooms in that area were booked.

While Colorado resort communities are seeing seasonal declines — 32.1% occupancy for the large ski towns — destination community Durango was at 78.7% occupancy in May. 

