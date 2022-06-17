f
 June 17, 2022

Funding Friday: Kachuwa Impact Fund launches $7.5 million equity round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Petrel Capital Fund LP, a pooled investment fund managed by the Boulder boutique investment firm Schoolcraft Capital LLC, raised $6.34 million in the past year to bring its total to $14.1 million. 
  • Durable Inc., a Louisville technology company, raised $2 million. 
  • Boulder-based fund Kachuwa Impact Fund launched a new $7.5 million equity round, Kachuwa Investment Cooperative PBC.

