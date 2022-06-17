f Colorado Companies to Watch to be recognized today

DENVER — Multiple companies from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado have made the list of Colorado Companies to Watch, a recognition program created by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade along with the Edward Lowe Foundation.

The program culminates tonight with an awards dinner in Denver. It recognizes high-performing, second-stage companies for their performance, their innovative products or services and philanthropy.

Second-stage companies are those that have moved past the start-up phase and are showing steady growth.

Winners from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are:

Agile RF Systems LLC, Berthoud.

Cloud Campaign Inc., Boulder.

Darwin Biosciences Inc., Boulder.

Journey Payroll Inc., Fort Collins.

Lion Home Service, a trade name of JMP Heat Inc., Fort Collins.

Pact Inc., which has a District of Columbia address, but its registered agent is in Longmont.

Roll Recovery LLC, Boulder.

Semantic Arts Inc., Fort Collins.

Sherpa Equipment Co., a trade name of Rocky Mountain Racks, Berthoud.

TiLT, a trade name of Career Allies Inc., Fort Collins.

TNT Home Services, a trade name of TNT Plumbing LLC, Firestone.

TurboTenant Inc., Fort Collins.

Wedgewood Cabinetry, a trade name of Lightning Properties LLC, Louisville.

This year’s hall of fame winner is Timberline Bank of Grand Junction.

In all, 49 companies will be recognized tonight.

“CCTW’s time-honored and rigorous judging process has revealed Colorado’s most visionary, innovative and successful second stage companies,” Kim Woodworth, executive director of the Economic Development Council of Colorado, said in a written statement.