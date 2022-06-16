 June 16, 2022

The charm of a French country estate

Welcome to Distinctive Homes, BizWest’s look at premier properties available for sale in the region. We’ll share a new property weekly from both the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

$3,000,000

850 Lodgepole Place

Bellvue, Colorado 80512

Beds: 5

Total Baths: 5

Sq. Ft.: 7,306

Style: 2-Story

County: Larimer

Year Built: 1994

Garage Spaces: 3

Garage Type: Attached

Enter the gates of this one-of-a-kind property sitting on acres of exceptional ground that runs to the water’s edge of Horsetooth Reservoir’s Santanka Cove & to the boundary of Lory State Park. Gated driveway, lake, city and mountain views. 5BD/5BA/3CAR house w/ recent remodel delivers the best in space & modern amenities & a charm mirroring that of a French country estate. Walk out basement & views from every window. Abundant gardens fed by sprinkler system, gathering areas to enjoy the abundance of nature & wildlife in this oasis retreat. A 1500 sqft carriage house offers numerous flex options from additional living space, storage or garage parking. Horses allowed. Whole house generator, district water & paved roads with only a 15 min drive to Fort Collins. $3,000,000 price is home on 12.1 acres – add the adjacent 10.87 acre lot boarding Lory State Park for $575,000 (including water tap) & will maintain the one-of-a-kind estate that the Lodgepole property has been since it existed. 

Listing office: The Group Centerra

Property listing: https://850lodgepole.thegroupinc.com