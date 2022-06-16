EforAll announces Summer 2022 accelerator cohort

LONGMONT — Eight Longmont entrepreneurs will work with nonprofit Entrepreneurship for All Inc. as part of the organization’s Summer 2022 Accelerator Program. The start-ups selected will work with the nonprofit for a year on developing their business skills.

EforAll selected the businesses from a wide field with the assistance of community leaders, entrepreneurs and industry experts. Each selected business will work with three EforAll mentors and will undergo rigorous courses starting in July.

Caroline Hafele, executive director of EforAll Longmont, spoke to the importance of entrepreneurship when helping communities and individuals grow.

“We believe everyone should have an opportunity to turn their dreams into businesses. By providing access to business training, technical assistance, financial support and mentorship, our program is designed to turn those dreams into a reality,” Hafele said in a statement.

EforAll offers free accelerator programs in both English and Spanish. The nation-wide nonprofit launched its Longmont branch in 2019.

The Summer 2022 Accelerator Cohort includes: