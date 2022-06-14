Longmont Beau Jo’s closes, reason not given

LONGMONT — The Beau Jo’s restaurant in Longmont has closed its doors. No reason was given.

A message on the Longmont location’s website said, “Dear Longmont, We have very much enjoyed serving your community, but we have made the hard decision to close the Longmont Beau Jo’s location effective immediately. We will miss you, but hope you will visit our other locations on your travels around the Denver and Idaho Springs area: https://www.beaujos.com/.”

The telephone at the Longmont store was not answered.

The Beau Jo’s Colorado-style pizza restaurant has multiple locations in the state, including Arvada, Evergreen, Fort Collins, Idaho Springs and Steamboat Springs.

The Secretary of State lists Richard Garnett as the registered agent of the Idaho Springs location, and the Idaho Springs address on Miner Street shows up with the state in multiple Beau Jo’s listings as the principal office.

A message requesting a call back sent through the Fort Collins store was not returned.