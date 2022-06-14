Larimer County names 4 finalists for manager position

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County has named four finalists for the position of county manager. The finalists will be available to meet with the public on June 24 as the Board of County Commissioners solicits comments from the public.

The June 24 session, which will be from 4 to 7 p.m. in the hearing room at the county building at 200 W. Oak St., will be livestreamed on the county YouTube channel.

The individual hired will replace Linda Hoffmann, who retired this year.

The candidate names and biographical material were provided by the county and available on its website.

Larry Dorr, deputy city manager and chief financial officer for the city of Westminster. He has 20 years of experience in government. Westminster is a city of 116,000 residents, and the city has more than 1,000 employees. Prior to Westminster, Dorr was finance director for the city of Lakewood. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado Boulder. His bachelor’s degree is in economics from the University of California Irvine.

Paul Fetherston, deputy city manager for enterprise resources in Greeley. He has worked for 29 years with the city of Greeley. He previously served as Boulder’s deputy city manager for six years, as town manager and chief administrative officer with two Connecticut communities and with city and county governments in North Carolina and Illinois. He has a bachelor’s of arts in political science from Trinity College and a juris doctor degree from Western New England University School of Law.

Jim Thompson, city manager in Scottsdale, Arizona, since January 2017. He also worked as city manager of Casa Grande, Arizona; Bothell, Washington; and Bullhead City, Arizona; and as director of finance in Tucson, Arizona and Sterling, Colorado. He has a bachelor’s of science degree from Indiana University and a master’s in business administration from Regis University.

Lorenda Volker has been interim county manager in Larimer County since April 2022 when Hoffmann retired. She joined the county leadership team in December 2008 as the human resources director and was promoted to assistant county manager in June 2014. Prior to Larimer County, she worked for two municipalities in Florida in leadership roles including oversight of human resources functions and serving as chief negotiator for collective bargaining. Voker has a bachelor’s of science degree in political science from Florida State University and a master’s degree in public administration from Nova Southeastern University.

At the June 24 event, each candidate will make individual presentations from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a half hour of community time to ask questions, followed by a meet-and-greet period in the final half hour of the event.