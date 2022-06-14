 June 14, 2022

IHG to open DIA hotel

IHG Hotels & Resorts will open a new hotel at Denver International Airport under the Atwell Suites brand.

The Denver Post reported the new hotel will be among several others on Tower Road near the airport.

IHG Hotels & Resorts will open a new hotel at Denver International Airport under the Atwell Suites brand.

The Denver Post reported the new hotel will be among several others on Tower Road near the airport.

Related Content

Dedecker considers message she’ll leave

 June 15, 2022

CEO Roundtable: Northern Colorado remains manufacturing hotbed

 June 14, 2022

Larimer County names 4 finalists for manager position

 June 14, 2022