YMCA of the Rockies names new CFO

ESTES PARK — YMCA of the Rockies has named Jeffrey Allison its new chief financial officer. Allison joins the nonprofit after serving as Executive Vice President and CFO of the United Way of Tarrant County in Fort Worth, Texas.

Allison is a certified public accountant who has worked with Goodwill Industries of Dallas and Summit Retail Consulting. Allison has a background in corporate finance, management consulting and retail. He was also a member of the 2021 class of the United Way Worldwide Advanced Leadership Program.

Allison is taking the position following the promotion of former CFO Chris Jorgenson to chief operating officer of the YMCA of the Rockies.