Virridy raises $5.5M in Series A to accelerate sensor development

BOULDER — Virridy, a Boulder company that’s a trade name for SweetSense Inc., has closed on a $5.5 million Series A fundraising round to accelerate the development of “satellite-connected sensors for managing water, energy, and agricultural resources,” the company said in a news release.

The round was led by Accord Capital, with participation from existing investors FHI 360, Cleo Capital, Reverent Rock, Save Earth, and VertueLab.

The rebrand to Virridy from SweetSense occurred in concert with the fundraiser.

“Partnering with organizations including the National Science Foundation, USAID, the World Bank, NASA, the Millennium Water Alliance, and Swarm Technologies, Virridy is monitoring the water supply of more than four million people to help maintain consistent supplies,” the release said. “In Kenya and Ethiopia, Virridy’s low-cost, satellite-linked sensors monitor water boreholes, enabling government agencies responsible for maintenance to effectively deploy resources to minimize borehole downtime to ensure communities have consistent access to well water for livestock and crops.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.