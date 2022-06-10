Point-of-sale company Arryved buys Craftpeak

BOULDER — Arryved Inc., a point-of-service (POS) platform for craft beverage and food establishments, has acquired Craftpeak, which creates websites and e-commerce stores for brewers.

“Craftpeak and Arryved have had a deep relationship for years, and we’ve been continuously impressed by its customer-centricity and product vision. By joining forces, we’re taking the final step in helping our customers truly bridge the gap between their on-premise and online presences,” Arryved CEO Loren Bendele said in a prepared statement. “As the hospitality landscape continues to evolve, we recognize the importance of creating new buying and marketing channels for our customers and helping them reach guests in meaningful ways, on and offline.”

Combined, the platforms allow users to sync inventories in real-time across their online and on-premise operations.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.