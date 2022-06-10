Harvest of Hope conducts spring food drive

BOULDER — Harvest of Hope Pantry will conduct a spring food drive to replenish dwindling pantry supplies.

The nonprofit organization said in a press statement that food pantries across the nation are facing shortages because of rising inflation. “As the cost of living in and around Boulder is becoming comparable to that of large urban centers, we anticipate that the need for food assistance and other community resources will only continue to grow,” the organization said in the statement.

“Since the pandemic began in 2020, Harvest of Hope has been fortunate to receive ongoing donations from local food banks, businesses, and individuals. These donations have kept the pantry well stocked, providing healthy options and variety, and allowing people to choose the food that they prefer and that meets their dietary, cultural, or religious needs. However, the impact of rising food prices has significantly reduced the rate of incoming donations, and we are now beginning to run low on food items that we have had no problem keeping in stock for the past two years.”

Among items in short supply are:

Chewy granola bars.

Chunky style pop-top soups.

Canned chicken.

Dried pasta.

Breakfast cereal.

Canned chili.

Shelf-stable alternative milks.

Donors can drop off food in person at 4830 Pearl St. in Boulder, or participate in the spring virtual food drive.