Banking & Finance  June 10, 2022

Funding Friday: Swimlane launches $45M fundraiser

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Swimlane Inc., a Louisville cybersecurity company, launched a $45 million equity round that has raised $14.9 million so far. Swimlane offers platforms that allow companies to automate some cybersecurity tasks to free up humans for other work.
  • Hickory Ridge Acquisitions LLC, an entity affiliated with Louisville real estate investment firm Four Mile Capital, raised $6.45 million in equity and LLC membership interests.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

