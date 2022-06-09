UNC’s CFO to depart to Colorado Mesa University

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado’s chief financial officer and senior vice president has left to take on a similar role at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Michelle Quinn will become CMU’s vice president of finance and administration and CFO on July 1.

Quinn started as UNC’s budget director in 1999 and has since expanded her responsibilities to include risk management, human resources, information technology, facilities and campus police. Quinn oversaw enrollment management starting in February of 2021.

In a message to campus in May, UNC president Andy Feinstein expressed his gratitude for Quinn’s work during her tenure at the university.

“In the nearly four years that I have had the pleasure of working with Michelle, she has been a trusted adviser and a steady leader through some turbulent times,” Feinstein wrote. “I cannot thank her enough for her work to help us address the financial challenges the university was facing early on in my presidency.”

UNC’s current assistant vice president for finance Dale Pratt will serve as interim CFO while the university conducts a search for a full-time vice president of finance and administration and CFO. Quinn will replace Colorado Mesa University’s Laura Glatt, who served as CMU’s chief financial officer and vice president for finance and administration since 2016.