UNC’s CFO to depart to Colorado Mesa University
GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado’s chief financial officer and senior vice president has left to take on a similar role at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Michelle Quinn will become CMU’s vice president of finance and administration and CFO on July 1.
Quinn started as UNC’s budget director in 1999 and has since expanded her responsibilities to include risk management, human resources, information technology, facilities and campus police. Quinn oversaw enrollment management starting in February of 2021.
In a message to campus in May, UNC president Andy Feinstein expressed his gratitude for Quinn’s work during her tenure at the university.
“In the nearly four years that I have had the pleasure of working with Michelle, she has been a trusted adviser and a steady leader through some turbulent times,” Feinstein wrote. “I cannot thank her enough for her work to help us address the financial challenges the university was facing early on in my presidency.”
UNC’s current assistant vice president for finance Dale Pratt will serve as interim CFO while the university conducts a search for a full-time vice president of finance and administration and CFO. Quinn will replace Colorado Mesa University’s Laura Glatt, who served as CMU’s chief financial officer and vice president for finance and administration since 2016.
GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado’s chief financial officer and senior vice president has left to take on a similar role at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Michelle Quinn will become CMU’s vice president of finance and administration and CFO on July 1.
Quinn started as UNC’s budget director in 1999 and has since expanded her responsibilities to include risk management, human resources, information technology, facilities and campus police. Quinn oversaw enrollment management starting in February of 2021.
In a message to campus in May, UNC president Andy Feinstein expressed his gratitude for Quinn’s work during her tenure at the…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!