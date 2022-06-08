Philadelphia group buys Brighton industrial portfolio
BRIGHTON — A fully leased, 22-acre, 30,525-square-foot industrial portfolio in Brighton has been snagged by an out-of-town investor for $9.25 million.
The buyer of the properties at 12628, 12706 and 12750 Weld County Road 4 was 12628 Brighton Partners LLC, a holding company registered to the Philadelphia address of Alterra Property Group, county real estate records show.
The seller was Tri-County Real Estate Acquisitions LLC, which is registered to the address of one of the properties included in the deal.
Travis Ackerman of Cushman & Wakefield’s Fort Collins office represented the seller.
“This was a great industrial investment opportunity in Greater Denver, which is located right off U.S. Highway 85. The property is surrounded by much of the prominent industrial activity in south Weld County,” Ackerman said in a prepared statement. “The offering attracted multiple offers and sold well above asking price at a 6.1% CAP rate, exemplifying the interest that investors continue to show for industrial property in the market.”
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
