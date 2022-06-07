Leapin’ Lizard prints labels with purpose
FORT COLLINS — While the pandemic negatively impacted many segments of the local economy, local label manufacturer Leapin Lizards LLC was able to expand its operations. In addition to celebrating the 13th anniversary of its founding this April, Leapin’ Lizards has also moved into a new facility and expanded its workforce.
The label company started in 2009 with three employees and has grown to 26 in the 13 years since its founding. By March of 2021, founder and CEO Todd Boyt knew it was time to move.
“We literally did not have room to walk, any longer,” Boyt said.
The new facility at 1305 Duff Drive in Fort Collins has about 6,800 square feet of space to grow into. Part of why Leapin’ Lizards outgrew its 3,000-square-foot facility had to do with the pandemic. While supply chain slowdowns impacted some larger label companies, Leapin’ Lizards was able to fill niches in the market and serve one of Northern Colorado’s top industries.
“It [business growth] was mostly driven by brewing,” Boyt said.
Maintaining a connection with clients who need labels is vital to Leapin’ Lizards’ success. Working with small and large clients has offered Leapin’ Lizards a chance to grow into key niches.
“We’re customer service oriented; we want to help the client out as much as possible,” Boyt said.
Customers aren’t the only focus for Leapin’ Lizards. The label maker prioritizes sourcing Forest Stewardship Council certified paper for its labels and offers labels that are made of hemp fiber or are completely water soluble.
“Our overall sustainability plan is to be as environmentally friendly as possible,” Boyt said.
Leapin’ Lizards also uses a profit-sharing model to ensure employees are rewarded for the work they put in to help the company achieve success. Boyt feels that when employees have a greater stake in the company, they will work to achieve
“We take care of our clients, and we take care of our community and our employees,” Boyt said.
