Larimer County Fair themed ‘Cowboy Boots & Country Roots’

LOVELAND — The 2022 Larimer County Fair, which features the theme “Cowboy Boots & Country Roots,” is scheduled for Aug. 5 through Aug. 9 at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

The fair will feature “daily local musical acts and dance performances, concluded each night with touring musical acts from across the country,” according to a news release. “In addition, the fair hosts community and 4-H events, open-class competitions, incredible food vendors, specialty acts, exhibits and more.”

For more information and tickets, visit www.treventscomplex.com.