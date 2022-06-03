YogaPod opening south Boulder studio Sunday
BOULDER — Yoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned yoga-studio chain born in Boulder, is opening its third location on Sunday, June 5 at 633 S. Broadway.
The south Boulder studio is in the former Yoga Loft space, which Nicole and Gerry Wienholt bought in April.
“Owning the central Boulder Yoga Pod for the past 11 years, we have enjoyed seeing its immense growth over time. Now with a Yoga Pod location in south Boulder, we have a special opportunity to offer more classes and allow our teachers to share their amazing gifts and talent of teaching with a broader community,” Gerry Wienholt said in a prepared statement. “This expansion brings us tremendous joy. Not only does the south Boulder location allow for a greater reach and yoga influence in the community, but it also brings positive economic growth and an increased state of health, well-being and connection to south Boulder residents.”
BOULDER — Yoga Pod, a wife-and-husband-owned yoga-studio chain born in Boulder, is opening its third location on Sunday, June 5 at 633 S. Broadway.
The south Boulder studio is in the former Yoga Loft space, which Nicole and Gerry Wienholt bought in April.
“Owning the central Boulder Yoga Pod for the past 11 years, we have enjoyed seeing its immense growth over time. Now with a Yoga Pod location in south Boulder, we have a special opportunity to offer more classes and allow our teachers to share their amazing gifts and talent of teaching with a broader community,” Gerry Wienholt said…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!