Boulder to distribute small business grants through ARPA funding
BOULDER — Small businesses in Boulder will be able to receive grants from $500,000 in funds set aside from the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants from the city are set to be distributed in July and cater to small businesses, with one program directed at child care businesses specifically.
Grants will be offered in amounts of $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 and will be available to small businesses with between two and 49 employees. Businesses must have been founded prior to Jan. 1, 2020. The application process will consider financial need, planned use and pandemic impacts on businesses.
The city partnered with the Colorado Enterprise Fund and advocacy groups including the NAACP, the Latino Chamber and the Community Foundation of Boulder County. Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses that serve Boulder.
“Locally allocated ARPA funding enables the city to offer grant opportunities to help local small businesses that continue to face pandemic-related challenges and add so much to our community way of life and economic health,” Rivera-Vandermyde said in a statement.
Colorado Enterprise Fund president and CEO Ceyl Prinster said in a statement the partnership to distribute new funds would help small businesses.
“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the city of Boulder and helping to support Boulder small businesses with this new grant program,” Prinster said in a statement.
A total of $400,000 of the ARPA funding will be directed to all small business types. The remaining $100,000 available will go toward state-licensed, non-home child care businesses.
The city of Boulder will work with the Colorado Enterprise Fund to distribute the grants. The application, which is available in English and Spanish, will open June 6 and remain available until 5 p.m. June 20. The city also worked with the Downtown Boulder Partnership, Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Boulder Small Business Development Center and the Boulder Chamber of Commerce on the program.
BOULDER — Small businesses in Boulder will be able to receive grants from $500,000 in funds set aside from the American Rescue Plan Act. The grants from the city are set to be distributed in July and cater to small businesses, with one program directed at child care businesses specifically.
Grants will be offered in amounts of $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 and will be available to small businesses with between two and 49 employees. Businesses must have been founded prior to Jan. 1, 2020. The application process will consider financial need, planned use and pandemic impacts on businesses.
The city partnered with…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!