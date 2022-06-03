Boulder doc: Conservative neighbors put pressure on Colorado’s abortion providers

BOULDER — Dr. Warren Hern, the Boulder physician who performs specialized abortions, was already facing a larger case load than is normal — patients had doubled since a Texas law that drastically reduced access to abortion services passed in May 2021.

“We are booked out weeks now,” Hern said in a phone interview conducted after the U.S. Supreme Court leaked a brief indicating it plans to overturn the nation’s landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. “We can’t see everyone.”

Hern, who owns the Boulder Abortion Care, has been outspoken for years about restricting abortion. He once wrote a column for the Boulder Daily Camera where he called any restrictions “madness” and said in the interview that the anticipated, even expected, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade would return us “to the dark ages.”

It’s easy to determine, therefore, what he thinks about the decision leaked in early May. But if you remove the politics of it, Hern believes women’s health care will decline rapidly. Abortion care, he said, is a fundamental part of women’s medical care.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains calls what Hern is facing now a precursor to what’s coming, and even with the preparations that were already taking place, providers of abortion care are working hard and fast to get ready for a projected 10,000 additional patients that will come to the region of New Mexico, Colorado and southern Nevada.

“Seeing out-of-state patients wasn’t new to us anyway,” said Neta Meltzer, spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. “But this influx was immediate and very striking.”

The additional 10,000 would nearly double the annual number of patients seeking abortions, Neta said. The question, she said, is what happens when other states begin to ban abortion. Up to 26 states are expected to do so: Oklahoma just put into its state law the strictest abortion ban in the nation.

“We’ve expected this and been preparing for this,” Meltzer said, “but we’re still thinking through how we can continue to create additional access.”

That could mean more tele-health appointments, clinics and providers.

“All options are on the table,” she said.

Cobalt told the Colorado Sun that they and Planned Parenthood would work hard to help women get care in Colorado and women outside the state. Cobalt’s fund pays for travel expenses and money for child care for women across the country seeking abortions in Colorado.

More conservative states have worked to restrict abortion for years, but ambitious state governments have recently begun making headway in reversing the progress abortion-access advocates have made in past decades.

“All of my colleagues are having the same kind of issues,” Hern said, speaking of abortion doctors across the country, not just in Colorado. “But this trend is not new. We’ve seen patients out of state for decades.”

Colorado became the one of the first states this year to guarantee the right to abortion by law. The Centennial State is one of 15 states and Washington, D.C. to codify the right to an abortion in state law.

“In the state of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor, and their faith,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement after signing the bill into law in early April.

That’s not the case across the country, especially in red states that now feel empowered by the Supreme Court decision and are introducing laws to ban abortion and prosecute providers.

Many clinics are being shut down, and women on waiting lists for his colleagues’ help sometimes are forced to wait too long to undergo a safe abortion, Hern said.

This will likely put pressure on states such as Colorado, said Progress Now Colorado, an organization that connects and educates people with progressive values, leaving some frustrated at the demand from out-of-state patients.

But Colorado should embrace those patients even with the additional strain they may cause, PNC communications manager Lauren Stephenson said, because of the devastating consequences of overturning Roe vs. Wade.

“The whole point of passing (Colorado’s Reproductive Health Equity Act) was so all people can access abortion care, period,” she said. “We are super proud Colorado was able to do that.”

Most of Hern’s patients are far along and have discovered abnormalities in the fetus, he said. Many had desired pregnancies and are anguished patients. These procedures take several days for recovery. He said other women he may not always see visit clinics because they already have kids, are poor and don’t want more.

Travel can be a complications for many women seeking an out-of-state abortion.

“They don’t even have bus fare,” Hern said. “They can’t fly to Colorado or some other place.”

Because of the demand he’s facing now, and possibly the future, Hern said he planned to expand his clinic and add staff.

“But that will take a while,” Hern said. “That’s my long-term plan.”