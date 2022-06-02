Zayo closes deal to buy school, library internet provider

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global provider of fiber-based communications and infrastructure services, has completed a deal to acquire Nashville, Tennessee-based Education Networks of America, a provider of internet services for schools and libraries.

The deal was financed by a $750 million sustainability-linked first lien term loan Zayo closed on in May.

“Joining forces with Zayo is the result of our mutual respect and shared commitment to propelling value, growth and innovation for customers,” ENA president Michael McKerley said in a prepared statement. “Combining ENA’s innovative technology solutions and services with Zayo’s leading fiber network enhances our collective ability to provide best-in-class customer service to schools, libraries and other public sector entities — enabling them to continue providing vital resources to their respective communities.”