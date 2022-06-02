Senior-living complex in Broomfield to break ground June 8

BROOMFIELD — Cadence Broomfield, a three-story, 165-unit senior-living complex, will break ground June 8, the developer announced in a news release.

The complex will be located at 4275 W. 121st Ave., facilitating easy access to the city’s transportation, retail, health care and trail systems. It will consist of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with options for independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The property is being developed by Minnesota-based The Opus Group. It is slated to open in 2024.