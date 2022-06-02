Senior-living complex in Broomfield to break ground June 8
BROOMFIELD — Cadence Broomfield, a three-story, 165-unit senior-living complex, will break ground June 8, the developer announced in a news release.
The complex will be located at 4275 W. 121st Ave., facilitating easy access to the city’s transportation, retail, health care and trail systems. It will consist of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with options for independent living, assisted living and memory care.
The property is being developed by Minnesota-based The Opus Group. It is slated to open in 2024.
BROOMFIELD — Cadence Broomfield, a three-story, 165-unit senior-living complex, will break ground June 8, the developer announced in a news release.
The complex will be located at 4275 W. 121st Ave., facilitating easy access to the city’s transportation, retail, health care and trail systems. It will consist of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with options for independent living, assisted living and memory care.
The property is being developed by Minnesota-based The Opus Group. It is slated to open in 2024.…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!