The Heart Distillery wins award for small batch bourbon
WINDSOR — The Heart Distillery has won double platinum and best in category awards for its small batch five-year bourbon from the American Spirits Council of Tasters, the company announced Wednesday.
“We are so proud and excited to be featured alongside such amazing bourbons and distilleries as Wellers, Bulleit and more,” head distiller Zach Weakland said in a prepared statement. “Watching the live tasting of our bourbon among such well known and quality bourbons, as well as having such experts in the industry taste it live on YouTube, was a dream come true.”
The Heart, which is located at 6461 Colorado Highway 392, entered its bourbon into a blind taste test against national competition.
In addition to the small batch bourbon, the distillery makes gin, vodka, absinthe and rye.
