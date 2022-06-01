Rush Bowls looks south for continued expansion

BOULDER — Rush Bowls, a fast-casual chain known for its meals-in-a-bowl, is continuing its nationwide expansion with a handful of new stores opening in the coming months, mostly in the South:

Just opened in Southlake, Texas.

Opening in mid-June in Birmingham, Alabama.

Opening in late-June in Naples, Florida.

Opening in mid-July in Boise, Idaho.

Opening in August in Gainesville, Florida.

Opening in August in Edina, Minnesota .

Opening in fall 2022 in Denver.

“People across the country are wanting a healthy, on-the-go food option,” Rush Bowl CEO Andrew Pudalov said in a prepared statement. “We are looking for very intentional growth and continue to see an increase in brand demand from both our guests for our offerings and from potential franchisees interested in growing their business portfolios.”

Rush Bowls, through Rush Bowls Franchising LLC, began expanding with franchise locations in 2016.

The company has more than 35 restaurants in 20 states.