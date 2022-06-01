Banking & Finance  June 1, 2022

Maxar launches $500M private offering

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) is launching a $500 million private offering of senior secured notes due in 2027, the company said Wednesday in a news release.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem Maxar’s existing 2023 notes. 

This comes after a strong fourth quarter to the space technology company’s fiscal 2021, during which it earned $71 million in net income.

And late last month, Maxar inked a deal worth up to $3.24 billion to supply the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office with unclassified satellite images and data.

