BioMed buys another Flatiron Park building, home to popular deli
BOULDER — Not satisfied with the 1 million-square-foot, 22-building portfolio it already owns in Flatiron Park, BioMed Realty LLC purchased another building — 2100 Central Ave., home to The Deli, a lunchtime staple for workers in the business park — this month for $17 million.
The seller, Boulder County real estate records show, is E Ola Pono LLC, an entity registered to a residential address in Boulder.
BioMed, which made Colorado history with its richest-ever $625 million Flatiron Park purchase in April, used holding company BRE-BMR 2100 Central LLC to buy the 2100 Central Ave. property, which includes offices above The Deli. The Deli is also known as Wok To Flatirons Deli.
The building is a bit larger than 54,000 square feet and was built in 1983.
BioMed’s desire to increase its Boulder footprint comes as no surprise.
“We think of this as an opportunity to enter the market with size and scale and by no means is [the initial Flatirons Park acquisition] the end of our investment tolerance,” BioMed president of West Coast markets Jon Bergschneider told BizWest in April.
Company representatives did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
BioMed, a Blackstone portfolio company that owns about 13.7 million square feet of commercial space throughout the country, said it will pump $200 million into renovations and upgrades at Flatiron Park with the goal of increasing the presence of biotechnology companies within the campus.
About 15% of Flatiron Park is home to life sciences tenants, according to Bergschneider, and part of BioMed’s investment will be upgrading buildings to bring that percentage closer to 50%.
The building at 2100 Central Ave. already has a life-sciences tenant in InDevR Inc., which develops instruments for vaccine testing.
Instant-coffee company Alpine Start Inc. also calls the space home.
