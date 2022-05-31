UNC partners with Sodexo, plans to use delivery robots

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado is partnering with food services giant Sodexo to revamp the university’s dining system. The 20-year deal includes plans to revitalize dining areas on campus, bring in food trucks and potentially use robots to deliver food to students.

A release from Sodexo announced students would be able to order robot-delivered food in the second or third year of the partnership. Sodexo has run delivery robot pilot programs at schools including New Mexico State University and Gonzaga.

Brett Ladd, CEO of Sodexo Campus, said the program is intended to serve all students on UNC’s campus.

“We know Sodexo’s contributions will enrich the lives of all members of the UNC campus community,” Ladd said in a statement.

As part of the partnership with Sodexo, the university is remodeling the interior of the food court in its University Center. The remodel will feature a satellite location of Greeley’s Empire State Pizza and an indoor/outdoor burger lounge. The main dining area, named after UNC’s first president Zacharaiah Snyder, will also receive an area focused on esports and athletics.

Holmes Dining Hall, the main dining room on the densely-populated west side of campus, will receive a Starbucks location.

A preliminary agreement, which went into effect in fall of 2021, ensured employees with UNC’s dining services would keep their jobs. The university temporarily closed Tobey-Kendal dining hall due to staffing shortages last fall.