UCHealth opens new Longmont clinic

LONGMONT — UCHealth Longs Peak Medical Center, the health system’s new four-story outpatient facility, is now open and medical professionals there are providing specialty services such as pulmonary care, women’s care, general surgery and cardiology.

The new clinic is just east of the UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital and was built to “free up patient bed areas to expand inpatient care in the hospital in the future,” according to a UCHealth news release.

“The vision for the medical center was to bring diagnostic care and specialty care together in one location to maximize convenience for our patients. We are thrilled this vision is now our reality,” UCHealth vice president Donna Lankford said in the release.

In addition to the specialty services now being offered at the clinic, the new center will soon be home to Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers Longmont.