Hook joins Zayo Group board
BOULDER — Lisa Hook has joined the board of directors of Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a global communications infrastructure platform.
Hook is a public company CEO with experience in cloud infrastructure, internet security, telecommunications, data analytics and digital marketing.
“Lisa is a recognized leader with experience across multiple industries in the public and private sector,” Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo Group, said in a written statement. “She will be an invaluable asset to our board as we continue to lead Zayo into its next phase of growth and service to our customers.”
Hook most recently spent eight years at Neustar Inc. where she served as president and COO before becoming president and CEO.
She serves on the boards of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS), Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), Nokia Corp. (NOK), Ritchie Brothers Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RBA, TSXV: RBA) and CubeIQ. She also chairs the advisory board of private-equity firm Trilantic Capital Partner, and is a member of the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), a nonpartisan presidential advisory group she was appointed to in 2012.
“In a time of such rapid digital transformation, communication infrastructure is more integral than ever before,” Hook said. “I am eager to help the Zayo team as it continues to fuel global innovation and connect what’s next.”
