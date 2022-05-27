REIT buys National Archives and Records Administration warehouse in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Washington D.C.-based real estate investment trust Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) purchased the National Archives and Records Administration warehouse in Broomfield this month for $22.28 million.
The 10-year-old facility at 17101 Huron St. encompasses 164,372 square feet and sits on about 11.5 acres, Broomfield real estate records show.
The seller was Alameda Natpark LLC, an entity registered to a residential address in Cherry Hills Village.
The warehouse, which is fully leased to the federal government’s General Services Administration on a 20-year term, serves as the official Federal Records Center for the Denver metropolitan area. It holds records for Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
To ensure the preservation of these important documents, the facility was specifically constructed to the exact needs of the National Archives, providing for optimal environmental controls and to maintain certain set points for both temperature and humidity, according to Easterly.
“Easterly is pleased to welcome another tenant into our growing portfolio of bullseye assets,” Easterly CEO William Trimble said in a prepared statement. “This acquisition was the perfect opportunity for us to issue OP units, at a price of $20.98 per unit, allowing the seller to enjoy the benefit of our attractive dividend yield, backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government.”
OP units, or operating partnership units, are sold by real estate investment trusts and are functionally equivalent to stock shares.
