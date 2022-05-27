New VA Outpatient Clinic celebrates grand opening ahead of schedule

LOVELAND — Veterans in Northern Colorado no longer have to drive quite so far to receive necessary outpatient health care. The new Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic in Loveland features facilities for outpatient and dental care in a new, centrally located facility.

The facility, operated by the Cheyenne VA Health Care System, offered tours to community members at its grand opening May 27. The 76,000-square-foot facility sits on 12 acres, with a view of the mountains on the west side.

The new VA outpatient clinic includes facilities for physical therapy. Katherine Stahla/BizWest

Northern Colorado is the fastest-growing area served by the Cheyenne VA, according to U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado,, who spoke at the event.

“This outpatient clinic adds much-needed capacity to serve veterans in Northern Colorado,” Bennet said.

Paul Roberts, medical director of the Cheyenne VA System, said the facility finished construction four months ahead of schedule, even in the face of supply-chain issues sparked by the pandemic.

“Thanks for not giving up on us,” Roberts said.

In addition to dental facilities, the site includes a physical-therapy area and a “Veterans Express” system allowing patients to receive care more quickly.