Naked Wines selects Denver for U.S. headquarters

DENVER — Naked Wines, a Norwich, United Kingdom-based direct-to-consumer wine-subscription service, has selected Denver for its second headquarters.

The decision was announced by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which has agreed to provide up to $4.3 million in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period to Naked Wines, originally referred to as Project Bluebird during OEDIT’s review process.

Naked Wines expects to create 251 jobs over eight years, including software engineers, product managers and marketing positions. The average annual wage is projected to be $121,016. The company currently has about 150 employees in the U.S.

“At Naked Wines we are passionate about connecting American wine drinkers directly to the world’s best winemakers,” Naked Wines CEO Nick Devlin said in a written statement. “Our location in Denver will allow us to connect directly with a vibrant talent pool and give us the access to the skills we need to share our better way to wine with drinkers across the country. Colorado has always been an important market for Naked Wines; Coloradans are free thinkers who love to challenge the status quo and that makes Denver a perfect fit for Naked.”

Naked Wines’ wine subscription service connects consumers directly to independent winemakers through crowdfunding and offering savings up to 60% per bottle.

Naked Wines will be located at 19th and Lawrence streets in downtown Denver.

Denver competed with Seattle for the new headquarters location.