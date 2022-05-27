Avelo Airlines to suspend service at Northern Colorado Regional Airport

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

LOVELAND — Avelo Airlines will suspend commercial flights between Northern Colorado Regional Airport and Las Vegas, Nevada, and Burbank, California.

NoCo Regional officials announced the suspension Friday evening, citing a notification from the airline. Flights to and from Las Vegas will be suspended as of Thursday, June 16, while flights to and from Burbank will be suspended as of Friday, June 24.

The suspensions come amid rising fuel prices and supply costs, according to a press release from the airport, citing reasoning given by Avelo.

Local customers with flights booked after the June 16 and June 24 suspensions may obtain refunds directly from Avelo Airlines at aveloair.com, by calling the customer support line at 346-616-9500, or by email at support@aveloair.com.

“While we recognize that airlines must make difficult choices, this news is disappointing to us and we know that it is also disappointing to those who choose to fly FNL. Flights from FNL to Burbank and Las Vegas continue to be very popular, proving that local passengers desire commercial air service from our location,” Airport Director Jason Licon said in a written statement.

“While this news is unfortunate, it doesn’t change our airport’s commitment to making travel more accessible through investment and innovation,” he added. “We recognize that northern Colorado travelers are looking for convenience and value and want the public to know that we will continue to seek this from other potential service providers. We remain dedicated to our partnership with United Airlines and Landline with their innovative wingless flight services, and bringing other accessible commercial air services to the residents of our region and beyond.”

Don Overcash, chair of the Airport Commission, said, “It is unfortunate that rising fuel costs and a tight economy have impacted Avelo and other airlines across the U.S., making it hard for them to be competitive and provide the same level of service to passengers. The airport remains focused on the investment for facility enhancements such as the new terminal and the remote tower, that will be used to support current commercial airline service as well as recruiting new carriers. These investments are necessary to ensure that FNL continues to serve as an economic engine benefitting the region.”

Houston-based Avelo began service at NoCo Regional Airport in October 2021, ending a drought in scheduled passenger service that began when Allegiant Air ended service in 2012.

Avelo ran the Fort Collins-Las Vegas route two days per week — Mondays and Fridays — using 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 jetliners. In addition to Las Vegas, Avelo flew nonstop between Fort Collins and Burbank’s Hollywood Burbank Airport, flying that route twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Just two months ago, on March 28, Avelo touted the success of its Fort Collins-Las Vegas service, which served 6,000 customers since December.

“Las Vegas is shaping up to be a winning bet,” Avelo Airlines chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “Getting to the entertainment capital of the world is easier and more affordable than ever for those residing in the North Denver and Northern Colorado region. We are very pleased with the positive response this new route is receiving and we look forward to inspiring even more folks to enjoy everything Vegas has to offer.”

Officials at the airport — owned by the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland — have been working to develop a new remote tower, with plans for a new and larger terminal building.