Willoughby Corner receives tax credit for low-income housing

LAFAYETTE — Planned affordable housing development Willoughby Corner is set to receive $13 million from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority over the next 10 years. The funds are directed toward affordable housing for seniors and come from Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
Norrie Boyd, executive director of the Boulder County Housing Authority, said in a statement that she was grateful for the support of the community as plans for the development move forward.
“The funding and the green light for zoning allows us to move forward to significantly increase housing affordability for Lafayette in a state-of-the-art neighborhood focused around sustainability and quality of life,” Boyd said.
The site for the 400-unit development at the southwest corner of 120th and Emma Streets in east Lafayette was rezoned from industrial to residential by Lafayette’s city council and planning commission in April, with an approval process for detailed site plans set to take place in June. Developers hope to begin construction in January 2023.
Of the 400 planned residential units, 360 are apartments set aside for people earning 60% or less of the area’s median income, or around $67,000 for a three-person household. Sixty-three of those apartments are intended for low-income residents over the age of 55.
The remaining 80 units are set to be townhomes and duplexes available for purchase for people earning 120% or less of the area median income, or around $135,000 for a three-person household.
The project’s development is divided into phases that were discussed at a Lafayette city council work session May 23. The first phase will include the construction of the senior housing first, followed by the remaining apartments. The total cost for the first phase is set to be $86.6 million.
The project was first set in motion in 2017 with an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Lafayette and Boulder County. Plans for the development were put on hold during the pandemic, but the process is now in motion again.
A partnership between the Boulder County Housing Authority and graduate students from the University of Colorado led to an emphasis on solar power and xeriscaping while ensuring livability for low-income residents of Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE — Planned affordable housing development Willoughby Corner is set to receive $13 million from the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority over the next 10 years. The funds are directed toward affordable housing for seniors and come from Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
Norrie Boyd, executive director of the Boulder County Housing Authority, said in a statement that she was grateful for the support of the community as plans for the development move forward.
“The funding and the green light for zoning allows us to move forward to significantly increase housing affordability for Lafayette in a state-of-the-art neighborhood focused around sustainability and quality of life,” Boyd said.
The site for the 400-unit development at the southwest corner of 120th and Emma Streets in east Lafayette was rezoned from industrial to residential by Lafayette’s city council and planning commission in April, with an approval process for detailed site plans set to take place in June. Developers hope to begin construction in January 2023.
Of the 400 planned residential units, 360 are apartments set aside for people earning 60% or less of the area’s median income, or around $67,000 for a three-person household. Sixty-three of those apartments are intended for low-income residents over the age of 55.
The remaining 80 units are set to be townhomes and duplexes available for purchase for people earning 120% or less of the area median income, or around $135,000 for a three-person household.
The project’s development is divided into phases that were discussed at a Lafayette city council work session May…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!