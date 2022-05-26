Quantinuum commercializes quantum-computing platform for chemists

BROOMFIELD — Quantinuum LLC, a Broomfield company newly spun out of Honeywell International Inc. (Nasdaq: HON), has launched InQuanto, a quantum-computing platform for chemists.

“InQuanto enables users to mix and match the latest quantum algorithms, advanced subroutines, and chemistry-specific noise-mitigation techniques to make the best use of today’s quantum computers,” the company said in a news release. “The platform also helps computational chemists to break down larger industrially-relevant systems into smaller fragments that can run on today’s small-scale quantum machines. It uses Quantinuum’s open-source toolkit TKET to reduce the computational requirements for electronic structure simulations and maximize performance across the widest range of quantum devices and simulators.”

For example, the InQuanto platform can be used in the automotive industry to simulate electrode reactions in hydrogen fuel cells.

“Quantum computing offers a path to rapid and cost-effective development of new molecules and materials that could unlock novel answers to some of the biggest challenges we face,” Quantinuum CEO Patrick Moorhead said in a prepared statement. “The way to ensure progress is to start prototyping now, using real-world use cases, so that methods are tailored to solving actual needs of the industry. InQuanto is built to enable exactly this.”